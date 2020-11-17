Zacks Investment Research Lowers Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.75 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.19.

OR opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 80.56%. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,418,000 after acquiring an additional 94,026 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

