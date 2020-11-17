Zacks Investment Research Lowers PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PFSWeb Inc. is an international provider of transaction management services for both traditional commerce and electronic commerce, or e-commerce, companies. The company provides a broad range of services, including order management, customer care services, billing services, information management and fulfillment and distribution services. The fulfillment and distribution services are conducted at the warehouses and include picking, packing and shipping the clients’ customer orders. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of PFSweb from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of PFSweb from $7.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.05.

PFSW stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.90 million, a P/E ratio of -114.31 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PFSweb has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. On average, analysts expect that PFSweb will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $109,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,642.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSW. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 500.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

