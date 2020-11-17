Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,218 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in STERIS by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 16.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 24.7% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 41.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

In other news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $3,816,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,602 shares of company stock worth $9,783,141 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STE opened at $195.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.25 and its 200-day moving average is $163.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.66. STERIS plc has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $196.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

