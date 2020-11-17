Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $79.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 226.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $102.25.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.