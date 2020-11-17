Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Raised by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.42.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $146.71 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $165.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 938.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

