11,101 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 85.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,285,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,533,000 after acquiring an additional 39,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $86.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.