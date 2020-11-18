12,419 Shares in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FORM. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

FORM traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $225,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $493,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

