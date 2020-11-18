1,775 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Acquired by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $152.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.30. The company has a current ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.39. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $164.99.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $1,882,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,226,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 4,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $610,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,375.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

