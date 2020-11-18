18,883 Shares in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Community Healthcare Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHCT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,245,000 after purchasing an additional 102,440 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $52.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.05%.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Secur. started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $664.7 million in 131 real estate properties as of June 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

