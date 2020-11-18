18,883 Shares in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Community Healthcare Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHCT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,245,000 after purchasing an additional 102,440 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $52.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.05%.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Secur. started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $664.7 million in 131 real estate properties as of June 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit