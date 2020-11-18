$2.40 EPS Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to post earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.52. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings per share of $2.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $11.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $12.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. Citigroup raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.07.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $266,647.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,333.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total value of $529,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,956 shares of company stock worth $13,181,558. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,307,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,839 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,336,000 after acquiring an additional 114,419 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,478,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,961,000 after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $264,421,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PH stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.05. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $269.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

