6,455 Shares in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 19.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,273 shares of company stock worth $884,082. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,685. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.81.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

