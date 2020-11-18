7,955 Shares in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,025,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 22,967.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 53,829 shares during the last quarter.

EBS stock opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.44. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $137.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average of $95.57.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $3,160,649.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $2,049,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,169,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,852,717.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,953 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,856. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

