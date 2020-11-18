Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 447,080 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,080 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Kellogg worth $49,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 168,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 32.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.29. 6,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,093. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on K. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $6,881,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 516,667 shares of company stock valued at $34,003,521. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

