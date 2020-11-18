Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,645,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 398,145 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of United Microelectronics worth $36,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 147,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 697.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,025,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 1,771,388 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 4,967.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,971,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 1,932,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 880,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 63,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.66. 54,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,906. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.83. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on UMC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

