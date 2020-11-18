Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149,093 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Omnicom Group worth $39,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

NYSE OMC traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $61.20. 18,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,208. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.