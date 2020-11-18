Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $34.77 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,981 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $34,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 36.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $9,734,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $2,598,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares during the period.

Shares of CRL traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $236.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,312. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.66. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $257.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.58.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $5,112,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,747,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total value of $1,686,636.92. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,765 shares of company stock worth $7,933,510. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

