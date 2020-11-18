Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $40.87 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 343,490 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Dell Technologies worth $40,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,296,000 after buying an additional 1,292,867 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $65,119,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,065,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,792,000 after purchasing an additional 733,459 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,096,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,981,000 after buying an additional 732,664 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,453,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,810,000 after buying an additional 648,981 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DELL. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

DELL traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.25. 15,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 29,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,933,954.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,957,479.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 73,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $4,888,908.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,539,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 909,028 shares of company stock worth $61,049,812. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

