Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $46.37 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,456 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 17,197 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $46,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 262.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 110.8% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.21.

NYSE:PANW traded down $7.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.82. 37,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,145. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $295.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.33.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $323,981.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 105,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,713,587.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.