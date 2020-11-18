Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $53.91 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3,013.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,861 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $53,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,561,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $276,863,000 after buying an additional 1,007,028 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Best Buy by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,539,099 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,317,000 after acquiring an additional 827,499 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 15.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $406,540,000 after purchasing an additional 636,272 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 310.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 532,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,434,000 after purchasing an additional 402,420 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.43. The company had a trading volume of 44,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,786. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $639,116.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

