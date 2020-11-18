Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 149,335 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 924,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of PulteGroup worth $42,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 24.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in PulteGroup by 26.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PHM traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $43.93. 40,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,581. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $49.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.11.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, 140166 upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

