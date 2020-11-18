Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 182,359 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 182,359 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $49,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATHM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,514,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $868,901,000 after buying an additional 427,798 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 14.2% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 5,485,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,152,000 after purchasing an additional 683,313 shares during the period. Somerset Capital Management LLP raised its position in Autohome by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,480,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,759,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Autohome by 30.4% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,423,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,500,000 after purchasing an additional 331,918 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Autohome by 23.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,124,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,600 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of ATHM stock traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $98.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,691. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.59.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.32 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.49.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.