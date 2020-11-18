Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 46,690 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 46,690 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $61,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 2,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after buying an additional 97,336 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $227.44. The stock had a trading volume of 34,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,772. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.61. The company has a market cap of $162.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.19.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit