Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 46,690 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 46,690 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $61,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 2,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after buying an additional 97,336 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $227.44. The stock had a trading volume of 34,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,772. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.61. The company has a market cap of $162.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.19.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.