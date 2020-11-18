Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,565,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,059,893 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $63,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 601,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 167,389 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 30.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.1% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 982,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 136,104 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.77. 50,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,492. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

