Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Accenture by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,156,000 after buying an additional 2,301,616 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Accenture by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,037,000 after purchasing an additional 569,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,640,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,037,000 after purchasing an additional 565,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.81. 16,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,376. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.02. The firm has a market cap of $160.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $2,508,083.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,481. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,245,485 shares of company stock valued at $137,614,464. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.