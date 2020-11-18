Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Morse Asset Management Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Morse Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.1% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,761.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,191.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,816.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,600.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,505.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

