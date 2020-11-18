Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,761.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,600.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,505.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,191.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.