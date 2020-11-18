Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 21,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,672,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,761.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,600.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,505.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,816.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,191.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

