Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Reduced by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $9.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,751.80. 12,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,832. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,816.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,191.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,600.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,505.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

