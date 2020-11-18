Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Trimmed by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,463 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 21,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $1,761.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,191.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,600.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1,505.70. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,816.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.