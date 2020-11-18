Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.36.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,002 shares of company stock worth $55,317,763. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications stock opened at $641.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $621.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $575.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $663.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

