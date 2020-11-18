Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 15,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.28.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $84.14. The company has a market capitalization of $162.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

