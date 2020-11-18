CI Investments Inc. Acquires 21,243 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,099,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $54,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,334,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,062,000 after purchasing an additional 439,125 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,383,000 after acquiring an additional 424,155 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,360,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,343,000 after acquiring an additional 530,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,089,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,232,000 after acquiring an additional 166,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.91. 159,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,305,754. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

