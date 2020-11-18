CI Investments Inc. Acquires 30,902 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,277,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,902 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.81% of Sensata Technologies worth $55,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 88,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 18.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $352,800.00. Also, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $257,682.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,932 shares of company stock worth $3,114,146. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ST has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.71. 4,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,708. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $54.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

