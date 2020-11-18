CI Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 92,262 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $21,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $379,183,000 after buying an additional 1,140,409 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,156,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $445,790,000 after buying an additional 841,778 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $154,791,000 after buying an additional 762,438 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $330,065,000 after buying an additional 756,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,039,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SE traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.17. 32,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $187.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.38.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a $152.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.36.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

