CI Investments Inc. Has $21.94 Million Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,000 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 1.38% of Cedar Fair worth $21,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 1,429.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,222,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 197.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,124,000 after acquiring an additional 630,058 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $7,978,000. Sonic Fund II L.P. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $4,125,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $2,125,000. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FUN. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

FUN stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,436. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $56.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.99.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

