CI Investments Inc. Has $59.44 Million Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,966 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.46% of PPD worth $59,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPD. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the third quarter worth about $126,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PPD news, insider Ronald E. Garrow sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $324,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Pellegrino sold 5,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $189,028.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,812,385 shares of company stock valued at $338,411,007 over the last quarter.

PPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPD from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist began coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.06.

PPD stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,173. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

