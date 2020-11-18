CI Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 210.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 199,750 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $23,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

