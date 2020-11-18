CI Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,885,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 726,915 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 1.66% of Air Lease worth $55,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 11,240,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Air Lease by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,920,000 after buying an additional 1,666,874 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Air Lease by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,543,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,796,000 after buying an additional 210,493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Air Lease by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,982,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,330,000 after buying an additional 352,563 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Air Lease by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,820,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,323,000 after buying an additional 698,755 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

AL stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $40.13. 11,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,082. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 11.79%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

