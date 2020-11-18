CI Investments Inc. Purchases 130,466 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,174,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,466 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of East West Bancorp worth $38,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 145,053 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 142.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EWBC. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,038. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

