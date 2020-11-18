CI Investments Inc. Purchases 2,217 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $28,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter worth about $1,111,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 526,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 65.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 522,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 207,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

STOR traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on STORE Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

