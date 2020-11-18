CI Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 117.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 143,392 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.27% of Sun Communities worth $37,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUI traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,277. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.57. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.21, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUI. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.29.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

