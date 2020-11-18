CI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NASDAQ:SBSW)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NASDAQ:SBSW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,916,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,347,000. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.26% of Sibanye Stillwater at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,975,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,707,000 after purchasing an additional 643,330 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Sibanye Stillwater stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.16. 38,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,637. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

