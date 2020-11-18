Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 137.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,465 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,615 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 30.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,168 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,086,000 after purchasing an additional 49,572 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 49.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,577,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 84.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.10. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $612,068.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,028,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $811,037.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,318 shares in the company, valued at $46,261,988.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,904 shares of company stock worth $7,905,022 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

