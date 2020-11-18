ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55,933 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.6% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $49,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.6% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 21.0% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $272.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $293.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.75.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

