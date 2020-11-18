ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 236.1% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,302,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,986,000 after purchasing an additional 914,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,356,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,399,000 after acquiring an additional 863,891 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 199.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 995,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,676,000 after acquiring an additional 662,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,048,000 after acquiring an additional 432,071 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,938,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

ARNA stock opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $1,175,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $3,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,300 shares of company stock worth $8,180,362. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

