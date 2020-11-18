ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of MAXIMUS worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MAXIMUS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Cim LLC increased its position in MAXIMUS by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in MAXIMUS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $998,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in MAXIMUS by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 90,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MAXIMUS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

MMS opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.31. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MAXIMUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $884,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $797,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,762. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Health and Human Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Health and Human Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

