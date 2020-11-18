ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,290 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,510 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,513,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,884,000 after acquiring an additional 994,314 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,036,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,569,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,122,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,091,000 after acquiring an additional 376,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $92.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.05.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBHS. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.83.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

