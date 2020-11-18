ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 178 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMED. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 447,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,904,000 after acquiring an additional 247,111 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,003,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after buying an additional 72,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 185,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,789,000 after buying an additional 70,305 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amedisys news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $1,071,530.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $243,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,386 shares of company stock worth $3,218,600 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $249.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.95 and a 52 week high of $273.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.70 and its 200 day moving average is $219.67.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

