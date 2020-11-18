ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 830 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $116.61 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 1.87.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $3,974,709.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,999,858.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,839,858.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 936,641 shares in the company, valued at $96,989,175.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,572 shares of company stock worth $8,661,771 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. UBS Group lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

