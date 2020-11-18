Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) & Panglobal Brands (OTCMKTS:PNGB) Head-To-Head Review

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) and Panglobal Brands (OTCMKTS:PNGB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.6% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and Panglobal Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Sportswear $3.04 billion 1.81 $330.49 million $4.72 17.62 Panglobal Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than Panglobal Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Columbia Sportswear and Panglobal Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Sportswear 0 5 6 0 2.55 Panglobal Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus price target of $101.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.87%. Given Columbia Sportswear’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Columbia Sportswear is more favorable than Panglobal Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and Panglobal Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Sportswear 4.97% 7.30% 4.61% Panglobal Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats Panglobal Brands on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel. It also offers footwear products that include lightweight hiking boots, trail running shoes, rugged cold weather boots for activities on snow and ice, sandals and shoes for use in water activities, and function-first fashion footwear and casual shoes for everyday use. The company sells its products under the Columbia, Mountain Hard Wear, SOREL, and prAna brand names through the company owned network of branded and outlet retail stores, brand-specific e-commerce sites, and concession-based arrangements with third-parties at branded outlet and shop-in-shop retail locations, as well as through independently operated specialty outdoor and sporting goods stores, sporting goods chains, department store chains, Internet retailers, and international distributors. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 143 retail stores. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Panglobal Brands Company Profile

Panglobal Brands, Inc. engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories in the United States and internationally. It merchandises and sells junior T-shirts, junior denim, dresses, skirts, and knit and woven tops. The company sells its products under Sosik, Scrapbook, Scrapbook Originals, Crafty Couture, Tea and Honey, and Haven brand names. It sells its products through a network of wholesale accounts. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

